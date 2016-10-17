Terror is favourite child of Pak, need decisive action, says PM

In a stinging attack on Pakistan, prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it "embraces and radiates" the darkness of terrorism which has become its "favourite child" and pitched for decisive action, saying the time for condemning state-sponsored terrorism is long gone.



He pressed the member nations of BRICS and BIMSTEC groupings to send a clear message to those who "nurture the philosophy of terror to mend their ways or be isolated in the civilized world.” His comments came as he pushed for greater collaboration among BRICS countries, which also include Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa besides India, as well as members of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) grouping, on the issues of terrorism, economy, trade and connectivity.



“Terrorism, radicalisation, and transnational crimes pose grave threats to each of us,” Modi said addressing the first BRICS-BIMSTEC outreach meeting that was also attended by Russian president Vladimir Putin, Chinese president Xi Jinping, South African president Jacob Zuma and Brazilian president Michel Temer.



Among the BIMSTEC leaders present were Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena and Nepalese prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Myanmarese leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Bhutanese prime minister Tsering Tobgay.



Modi underlined that geographical barriers and borders pose no limitations on those who wish to harm societies.“They not only threaten the lives of our nationals, they also block our march towards economic prosperity," he said.



“In South Asia and BIMSTEC, all nation states, barring one, are motivated to pursue a path of peace, development and economic prosperity for its people. Unfortunately, this country in India's neighbourhood embraces and radiates the darkness of terrorism,” he said in a clear reference to Pakistan.



Appealing to the leaders of BRICS and BIMSTEC, Modi said everyone present should send a “clear message” to those who nurture the philosophy of terror and seek to de-humanise the mankind, “to mend their ways or be isolated in the civilised world”.



Modi said that with 1.5 billion people and a combined GDP of $2.5 trillion, the countries of BIMSTEC have shared aspirations for growth, development, commerce, and technology.



