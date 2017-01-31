Telecom shares spring to life

Shares of most telecom companies rose sharply on Monday as a consolidation has started in the telecom industry, with Idea Cellular confirming that it is in preliminary discussions with British telecom company Vodafone for a merger deal.



While Idea Cellular closed with a sharp gain of 25.90 per cent at Rs 97 on the BSE, the other telecom stocks also made handsome gains, as investors saw their depressed valuations as an opportunity to buy. But the gains for Idea came after a year of negative return of 25.73.



The stock which opened at Rs 77.80 surged during the afternoon trade as the news of Vodafone announcement hit the market and the stock touched a high of Rs 100.50 before closing 26 per cent higher at Rs 97.95.



Idea Cellular shares were down 25.73 per cent in the last one year period from Rs 104.75 on January 28, 2016 to Rs 77.8 on January 27, 2017, as per Capitaline data.



The other big gainers of Monday included Reliance Communications, up 11.49 per cent at Rs 34.45, Bharti Airtel, which gained 7.48 per cent to close at Rs 347.65, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), which rose 6.92 per cent to close at 4.48 per cent on the BSE.



MTNL was up 1.90 per cent to Rs 21.45, Tata Communications inched up 0.93 per cent to Rs 726.55 and GTL Infra too surged 6.92 per cent to Rs 4.48 per cent.



