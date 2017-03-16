Telecom mergers gather pace, Idea-ATC talks on

The high-octane telecom shotgun wedding is coming to fruition. Vodafone Group is nearing an initial agreement to merge its Indian operations with Idea Cellular in a deal that would create the largest telecom company in one of the world’s most competitive markets, people with knowledge of the matter said. The two companies plan to announce a preliminary agreement as early as this week, though the accord is unlikely to spell out the merged entity’s shareholding structure because the due diligence has not yet been completed.



Carriers in India are seeking to consolidate after Reliance Jio Infocomm, backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, introduced free services in September 2016, undermining the industry revenue. The competitive pressure is creating an alliance between the country’s No. 2 provider, Vodafone India, and its third largest, Idea, controlled by Aditya Birla Group. Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the chairman of the new entity as Vodafone will in all probability sell part of its stake in the merged company, while the Birlas would likely offer to buy shares from other investo rs after the merger to bring their holding to about 26 per cent.



The eventual structure will lead to Vodafone merging its Indian business into Idea and deconsolidating the unit, the UK-based carrier had said in a January statement. The deal will exclude Vodafone’s 42 per cent stake in Indus Towers, the carrier had stated.



Aditya Birla and Vodafone would have equal rights in the new firm, Idea had said in a January exchange filing. Idea may well offer shares to Voda in their deal.



Kick-starting the process on Wednesday, Idea Cellular gained over 12 per cent intra -day on reports that AB gro­up firm is finalising a deal to sell its telecom tower busin­e­ss to ATC, a large indepe­n­dent tower firm.



ATC top brass is in India to finalise the deal, which may happen before Idea’s propo­sed merger with Vodafone, sources said. This is a precursor to the bigger deal and will see ATC merge Id­ea’s tower business with its India portfolio and also the acquired business of Viom. As per the plan, Idea may take the role of anchor tenant after ATC deal closure.



Idea stock touched Rs 115.5, up 12 per cent, intra-d­ay before closing at Rs 112.90, a gain of 9.5 per cent. Idea has gained close to 50 per cent this year, making it the best performer on the Nifty. BSE Telecom ind­ex is trading higher and Idea is contributing the most to the telecom index’s gain. AB group firm AB Nuvo holds 23.25 per cent stake in it. The firm has over 9,800 towers and 16,549 tenants.



According to analysts, the sale of the tower business to ATC will help Idea monetise some of its assets ahead of the proposed merger.



But the Indian telecom space remains challenging with markets saturating, stiff competition from Jio and li­mited pricing power for service providers, reckon analysts. With Jio finally revealing its revenue model throu­gh Prime, stocks of Reliance Industries has also surged to its highest in almost 9 years. Consolidation has been rampant since Jio’s commercial launch with various players making their respective mo­v­es on the chessboard. Fitch Rating said, “the agreement by Bharti Airtel to buy Tele­n­or’s Indian telecom operati­ons is the latest sign that the entry of aggressive new operator Reliance Jio is spurring incumbents to consolidate to better meet the intense competition and weaker telcos to exit altogether.”



Meanwhile, RCom recei­ved the approval of Sebi and stock exchanges BSE and NSE for the proposed demerger of its wireless operations into Aircel. The firm has now filed an application with NCLT, for approval of the scheme, RCom said in a statement. RCom and the present shareholders of Aircel (Maxis Communications Berhad) will hold 50 per ce­nt each in the merged entity, with equal representation on board and committees.



RCom, on September 14, said it will merge its wireless telecom business with Aircel to create India’s 4th biggest mobile phone operator.



