Telecom mergers gather pace, Idea-ATC talks on
Mar 15 2017 , New Delhi
Carriers in India are seeking to consolidate after Reliance Jio Infocomm, backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, introduced free services in September 2016, undermining the industry revenue. The competitive pressure is creating an alliance between the country’s No. 2 provider, Vodafone India, and its third largest, Idea, controlled by Aditya Birla Group. Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the chairman of the new entity as Vodafone will in all probability sell part of its stake in the merged company, while the Birlas would likely offer to buy shares from other investo rs after the merger to bring their holding to about 26 per cent.
The eventual structure will lead to Vodafone merging its Indian business into Idea and deconsolidating the unit, the UK-based carrier had said in a January statement. The deal will exclude Vodafone’s 42 per cent stake in Indus Towers, the carrier had stated.
Aditya Birla and Vodafone would have equal rights in the new firm, Idea had said in a January exchange filing. Idea may well offer shares to Voda in their deal.
Kick-starting the process on Wednesday, Idea Cellular gained over 12 per cent intra -day on reports that AB group firm is finalising a deal to sell its telecom tower business to ATC, a large independent tower firm.
ATC top brass is in India to finalise the deal, which may happen before Idea’s proposed merger with Vodafone, sources said. This is a precursor to the bigger deal and will see ATC merge Idea’s tower business with its India portfolio and also the acquired business of Viom. As per the plan, Idea may take the role of anchor tenant after ATC deal closure.
Idea stock touched Rs 115.5, up 12 per cent, intra-day before closing at Rs 112.90, a gain of 9.5 per cent. Idea has gained close to 50 per cent this year, making it the best performer on the Nifty. BSE Telecom index is trading higher and Idea is contributing the most to the telecom index’s gain. AB group firm AB Nuvo holds 23.25 per cent stake in it. The firm has over 9,800 towers and 16,549 tenants.
According to analysts, the sale of the tower business to ATC will help Idea monetise some of its assets ahead of the proposed merger.
But the Indian telecom space remains challenging with markets saturating, stiff competition from Jio and limited pricing power for service providers, reckon analysts. With Jio finally revealing its revenue model through Prime, stocks of Reliance Industries has also surged to its highest in almost 9 years. Consolidation has been rampant since Jio’s commercial launch with various players making their respective moves on the chessboard. Fitch Rating said, “the agreement by Bharti Airtel to buy Telenor’s Indian telecom operations is the latest sign that the entry of aggressive new operator Reliance Jio is spurring incumbents to consolidate to better meet the intense competition and weaker telcos to exit altogether.”
Meanwhile, RCom received the approval of Sebi and stock exchanges BSE and NSE for the proposed demerger of its wireless operations into Aircel. The firm has now filed an application with NCLT, for approval of the scheme, RCom said in a statement. RCom and the present shareholders of Aircel (Maxis Communications Berhad) will hold 50 per cent each in the merged entity, with equal representation on board and committees.
RCom, on September 14, said it will merge its wireless telecom business with Aircel to create India’s 4th biggest mobile phone operator.