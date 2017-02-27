Telecom consolidation good: govt

As the Indian telecom market is undergoing a huge co­nsolidation, telecom secretary JS Deepak has said the process may yield five major players ensuring “enough competition but not fragmentation of spectrum”.



India – the world’s second largest mobile services market after China – is in the midst of consolidation with existing telecom players joining forces to take on newcomer Reliance Jio, which has unveiled an aggressive strategy to grab the chunk of the telecom pie.



The consolidation has been hastened by Jio’s free voice call and data plans, forcing firms to sla­sh tariff at the cost of profits.



“Dropping revenue is a concern, which we are also addressing, but the era of free service and falling revenue will change. In this backdrop, the investments in India are not only welcome but are also likely to be productive,” news agency PTI reported Deepak as saying in Barcelona.



On consolidation playing out in the telecom market, he said, “The way things are, this consolidation is going to be very good as we are likely to get 4 private and one government player, BSNL-MTNL, which is ideal.”



Asked if the spate of buyouts would leave enough room for competition in the Indian market, Deepak said, “Ideal is five players for India, which is what is likely to happen”.



Stating that the consolidation is potentially resulting in five big players would ensure “enough competition but not fragmentation of spectrum”, he said, it would be “optimum for the Indian market”.



Last week, India’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced acquisition of Norwegian Telenor’s India unit. Bharti Airtel’s revenue market share will rise to 35.6 per cent following the acquisition. Telenor India currently has 2.6 per cent share in Indian market.



Vodafone and Idea have already said they are considering merging their businesses in India, a move that would create the biggest telecom operator in the country with about $12 billion in sales.



