Telecom’s stressed fin health triggers IMG

The inter-ministerial group (IMG) on telecom is ready. It follows the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conveying its concerns over the “stressed financial conditions” in the telecom sector last month and a former telecom secretary raising the issue about the health of the sector on account of low tariffs.



The annual interest payment in the telecom sector alone is estimated at about Rs 78,000 crore. The IMG comprises of officials of finance ministry and the department of telecom, as well as nominees from banks and telecom companies.



The IMG will examine systemic issues affecting the viability and repayment capacity in the telecom sector. It will also recommend resolution for stressed assets while suggesting policy reforms and strategic intervention in the sector.



There is speculation in the market that the IMG may also suggest that the government partially compensate the spectrum cost. The government has given utmost importance to these IMGs by promising to implement its recommendations on policy reforms and strategic intervention expeditiously. The IMG has been asked to submit its report within three months. Communications minister Manoj Sinha early this month had announced decision to set up the inter-ministerial panels to examine financial woes of telecom companies, as well as to find solutions.



Intense competition in the telecom sector has squeezed margins of major players and raised fears of defaults on loans taken from banks. Sinha had said that the IMG was created to examine systemic issues of viability and repayment capacity. It was asked to recommend resolution of stressed assets at the earliest.



The government may also set up similar panels in other sectors following RBI’s recommendation. The RBI in April had asked banks to review their exposure to the telecom sector, which has an estimated debt of Rs 4.6 lakh crore. Banks have been told to make higher provisions to firewall their business against any future stress.



Telecom companies have been bleeding due to the pressure on revenue and profitability in the wake of competition intensified following the entry of Reliance Jio. The government, though, hopes to see the situation settle down in a year or two. Apart from reduction in tariff, Jio’s entry is also responsible for the change in traffic pattern from voice to data.



The government is confident that the Indian market is large enough to ensure growth for all operators, particularly after the thrust on data. Earlier this year, the Telecom Commission in a letter to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) warned of a loan default by operators. It asked the regulator to revisit its tariff orders and free promotional offers of firms like Reliance Jio.



The then telecom secretary JS Deepak, who headed the Telecom Commission at that point, had flagged the "serious impact" of promotional offers on the financial health of the sector and the capability of the companies to meet their contractual commitments, including payment of instalments for spectrum purchased and repayment of loans.



The forewarning by Deepak proved correct with the March quarter earnings of top three telecom players reflecting the fear. Missing the estimates, Bharti Airtel’s consolidated net profit for the three-month period ended March 31, fell 69 per cent to Rs 471 crore, compared with Rs 1,529 crore in the year-ago period. Vodafone India’s 2016-17 operating profit dropped 10.2 per cent while Idea reported a net loss of Rs 325.6 crore.



