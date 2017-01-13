TCS surprises street, Q3 profit crosses $1b

Tata Consultancy Services’ third quarter financial performance met Street estimates with a US dollar revenue growth of 0.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter at $4,387 million while in rupee terms the QoQ revenue grew at 1.5 per cent to Rs 29,735 crore.



The company reported 2.9 per cent higher consolidated profit on a year-on-year basis in Q3 and for the first time, profit touched the $1-billion mark to Rs 6,814 crore from Rs 6,125 crore in the year-ago period.



The consolidated revenue in Q3 grew at 8.7 per cent to Rs 29,735 crore, as against Rs 27,364 crore in theDecember 2015 quarter.



On a standalone basis, TCS posted 1.5 per cent higher net profit of Rs 6,084 crore as compared to Rs 5,991 crore a year ago.



The total income on a standalone basis increased by 7.8 per cent from Rs 22,768 crore to Rs 24,544 crore year-on-year.



TCS announced a third interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share to be paid to the shareholders on February 1, with January 24, 2017 as the record date, the company said in a communication to the stock exchanges.



Third quarter is a period of weak demand and IT companies also faced cross-currency headwinds, TCS management said while announcing their third quarter results.



Commenting on Q3 performance, N Chandrasekaran, MD and CEO, TCS – the newly nominated chairman of Tata Sons-said, “We had huge cross-currency head winds impacting dollar revenue growth. BFSI and retail verticals did extremely well, there was a bit of softness in communication in Europe and the healthcare sector in the US while insurance has once again started growing.”



“We have done extremely well in the US during the quarter while India and Latin America had double-digit growth,” he said.



Emkay Global Research, in a note on the TCS Q3 results, said, “TCS results are broadly in line with our expectations with a 0.3 per cent QoQ USD revenues growth, however, is supported by significant contribution from equipment sales. International revenues have declined by 0.2 per cent QoQ in the December quarter. Ebit margins continue to be at the lower end of the company’s indicated range of 26-28 per cent range and are in line with our estimates.”



It added: “Financial services have seen marginal improvement and strengthens our thesis of some pick-up in revenue growth across the sector as some of the recent cyclical headwinds recede and support a normalisation in growth across the sector.”



Commenting on the results, Sarabjit Kour Nangra, VP-research (IT), Angel Broking, said, “TCS posted numbers slightly better than expected, on the sales and Ebit front. In terms of the verticals, key verticals like BFSI and retail posted positive growth of about 2 per cent QoQ while communication and media de-growth of 4.9 per cent QoQ. Energy and utilities posted a 5.8 per cent QoQ growth.”



“In terms of geography, the USA was the main driver with North America and Latin America posting a QoQ growth of 2.2 per cent and 12.5 per cent, respectively. In Europe, UK posted a QoQ growth of 1.7 per cent, while continental Europe posted a QoQ de-growth of 1.1 per cent. India posted a QoQ growth of 10.3 per cent.



In terms, of client additions the company added in two clients in $50 million plus revenue band and five clients in $ 10 million plus revenue band. Investors cheered better-than expected Q3 numbers for the company. The TCS shares rose 0.87 per cent to Rs 2,343.30 on the BSE.



