TCS Q4 profit falls short of estimates at Rs 6,608 crore

Software giant TCS’ March quarter numbers failed to meet estimates as the company reported a 4.2 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 6,608 crore. The company, however, expressed confidence that demand will grow in key focus areas.



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which was reporting its first quarterly earnings under new chief executive Rajesh Gopinathan, saw the net profit fall by 2.5 per cent on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.



The country’s largest software exporter’s net profit for fiscal 2017 grew 8.3 per cent to Rs 26,289 crore. Total revenue for the quarter under review grew 4.2 per cent to Rs 29,642 crore, and 8.6 per cent at Rs 1,17,966 crore for the full year.



Analysts had on average expected a consolidated Q4 profit of Rs 6,662 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.



Gopinathan, who succeeded N Chandrasekaran, termed the numbers as a “fairly satisfying in a challenging operating environment” which included political turbulence with protectionist tendencies in its key market and also currency volatilities where the rupee is appreciating.



Chief operating officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam said the company expects a robust pipeline of projects in automation and cloud services.



The results came as India's more than $150 billion software services sector faces uncertainties over visa rules in its biggest market, the United States. US president Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday directing federal agencies to recommend changes to the H-1B visa programme. Any change in the temporary visa programme for skilled workers could increase costs for companies such as TCS. The visa programme is used by Indian software service companies to fly engineers and developers to the US temporarily to service clients there.



Last week, Infosys, the second biggest player in the sector, had forecast revenue growth of 6.5-8.5 per cent in constant currency terms this financial year, a guidance some analysts saw as disappointing.



Gopinathan said: “We see fiscal 2018 as incrementally positive and are quite confident about the demand outlook that we see. There are a few verticals that have some lingering pressures, primarily coming from the retail segment.”



For the quarter under review, retail and banking & financial services segments -- which contribute over half of its revenues -- have seen a fall in revenue.



Gopinathan termed the dip in BFSI numbers as cyclical and said he was not much worried over this below 40 per cent till other sectors are firing. He flagged concerns on retail saying the industry is facing structural issues and TCS will have a “soft” or “volatile” performance in it.



Dipen Shah, senior vice-president, PCG Research at Kotak Securities, said “TCS’ results were marginally lower than our estimates … the management has maintained its positive outlook on BFSI for FY18, though, based on client interactions. While we continue to repose faith in the medium term prospects of the company, TCS will need to achieve higher growth rates and maintain margins to sustain its premium valuations”.



HR head Ajoy Mukherjee said the company will have to “tweak” the business model to comply with new laws in its most important market, the US.



Gopinathan said the number of visa applications for 2017-18 will be almost the same as last year, where it had taken them to a third of usual in a strategic shift to low visa applying in face of growing protectionist tendencies. Its operating margin was 25.7 per cent for the quarter, missing the 26-28 per cent target band. The management attributed this to currency volatility that shaved off 30 basis points (bps) on margins, but exuded confidence of meeting the targeted band despite difficulties.



Chief financial officer V Ramakrishnan said there will be a 100 bps impact of wage hikes in the June quarter, which is in line with precedents. Mukherjee announced a lower wage hike of 5-9 per cent for domestic employees, justifying it with the overall outlook and also the fall in domestic inflation. It will be giving a 2-5 per cent wage hike for those outside the country.Total employee count rose to 3.87 lakh, with a net addition of 8,726 during the reporting quarter.



Its digital revenue grew 29 per cent to cross $3.2 billion in the year and now account for 18 per cent of the total. TCS is working on remodelling the 'digital umbrella' for ease of operations, he said, stressing that in a few years, everything will be digital and hence, it has trained over 2 lakh employees with necessary skill-sets.



TCS will focus on agile, cloud and automation within the digital opportunity, Gopinathan said, adding it will invest up to Rs 4,000 crore in fiscal 2018.



TCS has a good traction in revenue from the market for the full year with a growth of over 10 per cent, but it is very volatile due to a focus on projects, Gopina than said, adding the stress will be to shift to annuity-based revenues as the market matures.



On cash utilisation, Gopinathan said there is no change in the policy but the board is reviewing the “cadence”, hinting at faster payback to shareholders.



TCS has announced a full year dividend of Rs 47 a share and Rs 16,000 crore buyback in the year.



Its acquisition policies will also remain the same going forward with a focus on acquiring capability and market access, he said, clarifying that it will not be for people and revenues even though there are difficulties in the US.



TCS on Tuesday fell 12.8 points to 2302.05 on BSE.



(With inputs from Reuters, PTI)



