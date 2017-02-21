TCS approves Rs 16,000 crore share buyback

The board of Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), the country’s largest software services company, on Monday approved Rs 16,000 crore share buyback programme. The company announced that it would buy back 5.61 crore equity shares representing 2.85 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital at Rs 2,850 per equity share. Shares of TCS ended 4 per cent higher at Rs 2,506 after hitting a high of Rs 2,555 on the BSE on Monday.



“The TCS board of directors has approved a proposal to buyback up to 5.61 crore equity shares of the firm for an aggregate amount not excee­d­ing Rs 16,000 crore,” TCS said in a BSE filing. The announcement comes on the last day of N Chandrase­ka­ran as CEO and MD of TCS, who would be stepping into a bigger role as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group.



The Rs 2,850 buyback price is 18 per cent more th­an Friday’s close of Rs 2,407. Most analysts feel other dom­estic IT firms will follow suit and announce big buyb­a­ck plans, as they have huge piles of cash on their books.



“The buyback of shares is a good indication of the und­er-valuation of stock in the market and is good given that the cash yields are running low and earning yield in IT industry has improved on back of the underperforma­n­ce of stock,” said Sarabjit Kour Nangra, V-P research (IT), Angel Broking.



“The buyback will take a part of cash out of the books. This will enhance the overall return on equity as the prop­o­rtion of the low yielding as­set (i.e. cash) will be reduced in the balancesheet and he­n­ce will reward shareholders,” she added.



Analysts said the buyback programme is the best way to reward stakeolders at a time when dividend tax is high. The TCS buyback announ­c­e­ment will help support sentiment in TCS shares in the short term. The move will also put pressure on the other big Indian IT firms, especially Infosys, to reward investors in the form of share buyback. “Nearly all IT firms are sitting on excess capital, which is diluting return ratios and has a corresponding impact on valuat­i­ons. A sizable cash balance and an operating engine ch­u­rning consistent and strong free cash, present a strong case for tier-1 IT firms to pu­r­sue a consistent share buyback programme,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a recent note. TCS, for example, has Rs 40,000 crore on its books, Infosys Rs 34,000 crore and Wipro Rs 33,000 crore.



