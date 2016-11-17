Taxmen brace for rise in litigations

The income-tax department could see its resources getting stretched. Officials expect the number of litigations to rise once detailed enquiries begin following declarations made under the domestic black money scheme (IDS-2016) and cash deposits after the demonetisation of high value banknotes.



Taxmen might not be in a position to go into all



cases of deposits of over



Rs 2.5 lakh as the income-tax department faces a staff crunch across its field offices and at the headquarters.



The government has so far maintained that all bank accounts where Rs 2.5 lakh or more cash is deposited in now defunct Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes would come under the tax department's lens.



The department, responsible for collecting over Rs 700,000 crore in direct taxes annually, is facing a severe manpower shortage both in the investigation as well as the tribunal side. Not surprisingly then, about 35,266 cases of direct taxes are pending before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) with Rs 1,43,255 crore locked up.



"The tax authorities will not be able to go into each and every case. They will have to benchmark the cash deposits at higher level because the department does not have that many officers. The tax department has created a solid digital infrastructure which has helped to fetch relevant data but it needs officers to study that," said a former chief of central board of direct taxes (CBDT).



There is an apprehension among people that after the demonetisation exercise has been completed, a large number of cash deposits made during the 50-day window will come under the scanner. This will significantly increase the workload of the department requiring additional manpower.



"It will put a strain on our investigation wing. We will have to do brain-storming internally as to how the new cases have to be handled. Though we don't know how many additional cases we will have to look into after cash deposits (post demonetisation) are complete and scrutiny begins but it is certain that there would be huge number of cases," a senior income tax official told Financial Chronicle.



Talking about vacancies in the administration, the official said that at the principal chief income tax commissioner level, there were over 140 vacancies which is almost 50 per cent of the sanctioned strength. At chief commissioner level, the vacancy is to the tune of 30-35 against the sanctioned strength of 90. Similarly, as many as 20 principal chief commissioner posts are lying vacant, he said.



Moreover, the tax department needs people to analyse its in-house data and those received from third parties.



"Even now we have huge data that come to us which needs to be converted into information. Then there has to be action.



So, we need people at two levels to handle new cases," a Mumbai-based tax officer said.



Notwithstanding the constraints, the tax authorities are required to expand the existing tax base from 5.4 crore now and bring non-filers within the tax ambit.



nirbhaykumar@mydigitalfc.com



