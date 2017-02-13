LoginRegister
Taxi drivers’ strike spells trouble for commuters

By FC Bureau Feb 13 2017 , New Delhi

With five out of the six drivers’ unions calling off their agitation partially against online cab aggregators – Ola and Uber – commuters can look forward to some respite.

The development comes after the Delhi government assured cabbies of looking into their issue and resolve them at the earliest.

But the Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi (SDAD), which claims to represent 1.5 lakh drivers in Delhi and NCR, said it had not withdrawn its strike and would continue their protest on Monday.

With scores of Uber and Ola drivers launching the agitation and going off the road, commuters have been feeling the heat for the past three days. They have to fork out more due to surge pricing resulting from low availability of cabs and higher demand during peak times.

A senior executive who had to face trouble due to the protest said he coughed up twice the regular taxi fare to reach his office on Sunday.

Thousands of drivers had gone on indefinite strike on Friday to protest against “low fares” and “lack” of basic amenities from app-based taxi aggregators.

“The transport minister has assured us that fares will be increased from the existing Rs 6 per km. At the meeting, the minister also assured drivers’ unions that app-based cab aggregators, including Ola and Uber, will not charge 25 per cent commission on every booking,” Balwant Singh, president of the Rajdhani Tourist Drivers’ Union was quoted by PTI as saying.

Among the unions, which have pulled back their support from the strike, are Commercial Drivers Union, East Delhi Driver Ekta Union, Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Union and Rajdhani Tourist Driver Union.

