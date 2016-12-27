Tax evaders have no place to hide: Jaitley

Sending out a strong message to tax evaders, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said there are no grey areas in taxation laws for them to hide behind. The statement came amid expectations that the government would go after tax evaders with added vigour once the demonetisation process ends.



Already, the finance ministry has asked investigative agencies ED and CBI to keep a close watch on bankers’ activities to see if there is any collusion between them and tax evaders.



Delivering the inaugural address at the professional training programme for IRS officers at Faridabad near here, Jaitley said: “There are no grey areas in taxation laws. It’s either black or white. It’s either payable or not payable. And therefore to discover grey areas in fiscal laws is not possible, that’s the same principle that applies to criminal law also, either an offence has been committed or not committed.”



There has been an impression that if taxes are evaded, there is nothing “improper or immoral” about it, he said dwelling on the behaviour of people in the past 70 years. This, he said, was considered to be “commercial smartness”.



Referring to the goods and services tax (GST), expected to be implemented from next year, Jaitley said tax collectors need to sharpen their skills as indirect taxes of the Centre and the states are eventually going to converge.



"Once they (taxes of the Centre and the states) converge into one tax, the co-operation between the Centre and the state authorities itself will have to reach very high standards," he said.



He further said standardisation of practices, injection of technology and ability to detect any infringement of violation will require very large supervisory skills.



A globally compatible and lower level of taxation is what the country needs to have a broader base of economy, the finance minister said.



“What you need is a broader base of economy for which you need a lower level of taxation. You need to manufacture products and provide services which are more competitive in character and therefore your taxes have to be globally compatible,” Jaitley said.



The finance minister further aid that there is a need to change the mindset of taxpayers so that they considers payment of taxes is their responsibility.



“Then it should be reciprocated by you with a confidence in the tax payer. He is to be trusted, except when it's proven otherwise. And therefore only in those select cases, very objectively selected, you go in for a wider audit or a wider scrutiny itself.” Jaitley added.



