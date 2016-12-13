LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Tatas win round 1, spotlight on TCS now

By FC Bureau Dec 12 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
With Tata Sons winning round one by removing Cyrus Mistry as director from the board of Tata Industries at Monday’s EGM, the focus has now shifted to shareholders of Tata Group’s crown jewel Tata Consultancy Services, which votes on Tuesday on a resolution to remove Cyrus Mistry as the company’s director — a crucial test for both Ratan Tata and ousted Tata Sons chairman in their ongoing boardroom brawl.

The result would influence the fate of Mistry, who was removed as director and chairman of Tata Industries following shareholders’ vote, the first such instance of the embattled executive being ousted from the board since his removal as Tata Group chairman in

October.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Walk the talk
    Trump would be well advised to know that investment is not a one-way street

    United States president-elect Donald Trump’s latest comments on ordering a probe into instances of visa abuse after assuming office appear to be tar

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Cut & Thrust:</b> It gets curiouser & curiouser

Materially, nothing much changed between December 2 and December 9 ...

Ananda Majumdar

Here comes cricket on cue

The wait continues for Rahul Gandhi’s revelations of seismic proportions ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Mind-body balance & gene expression

While consciousness studies, psychodynamics and integrative psychology have shed new ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter