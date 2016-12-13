Tatas win round 1, spotlight on TCS now

With Tata Sons winning round one by removing Cyrus Mistry as director from the board of Tata Industries at Monday’s EGM, the focus has now shifted to shareholders of Tata Group’s crown jewel Tata Consultancy Services, which votes on Tuesday on a resolution to remove Cyrus Mistry as the company’s director — a crucial test for both Ratan Tata and ousted Tata Sons chairman in their ongoing boardroom brawl.



The result would influence the fate of Mistry, who was removed as director and chairman of Tata Industries following shareholders’ vote, the first such instance of the embattled executive being ousted from the board since his removal as Tata Group chairman in



October.



