Tatas ready for all eventualities

By FC Bureau Oct 28 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News

Tatas have fortified themselves by blocking and engaging legal luminaries — Harish Salve, Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Even as the Tata-Mistry spat moves to the next level, the Tatas are ready for all eventualities.

While it is still unknown whether Cyrus Mistry or Pallonji Mistry Group who own 18.4 per cent of the shareholding in Tata Sons are willing to go in for a protracted battle, the Tatas have fortified themselves by blocking and engaging legal luminaries — Harish Salve, Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

In house lawyer for the Tatas, Rain Karanjawala who is believed by many to be the best dispute resolution firm in India told Financial Chronicle, "We have blocked them and have added Amit Desai, if there is any criminal element to an ensuing legal battle." The Tatas are clear that they need to be prepared and while they cannot second guess what Mistry's state of mind on going legal is, they need to be prepared. For the legal opinion, Rain's firm had engaged P Chidambaram and Mohan Parasaran. This legal opinion was shown to Cyrus Mistry when he was unseated by the Tata Sons board.

