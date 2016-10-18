LoginRegister
Tata Trusts, GE Healthcare to train 10,000 volunteers

By FC Bureau Oct 18 2016 , Mumbai

The candidates will also undergo continuous assessment and internship during the course of this programme

In an effort to bridge the skills gap in the healthcare sector, Tata Trust and GE Healthcare have announced a partnership to train 10,000 youth in various technical areas of healthcare over a three-year period.

The announcement was made in the presence of Ratan Tata chairman of Tata Trusts, Terri Bresenham, president & CEO, Sustainable Healthcare Solutions, GE Healthcare and Banmali Agrawala, president and CEO, GE South Asia.

“The two entities are coming together to save millions of lives via affordable healthcare,” said Ratan Tata.

GE Healthcare Education Institute (GE HCI) will design, develop and execute these courses through a mix of both classroom training and interactive training exercises.

The courses will help people graduate as X-ray, radiography, medical equipment, anesthesia, operation theatre and cardiac care technicians, as well as diabetic education counsellors.

The candidates will also undergo continuous assessment and internship during the course of this programme. The successful candidates, upon clearing the Healthcare Sector Skills Council (HSSC) exam, shall be granted a certification from HSSC.

In the next three years, 10,000 candidates will receive loan scholarships from Tata Trusts upon qualifying for the course. GE will also fund certain candidates on the basis of their eligibility.

“At Tata Trusts, making a sustainable difference to lives is the core essence of philanthropy, R Venkataramanan, managing trustee, Tata Trusts said.

