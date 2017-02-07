LoginRegister
Tata Sons turfs out Cyrus Mistry

By FC Bureau Feb 07 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: News
Shareholders of Tata Sons on Monday ousted Cyrus Mistry (in pic) as a director on board, nearly four months after he was removed as chairman of the holding company of the salt-to-software major. The ouster of Mistry was a foregone conclusion as Tata Trusts and Tata group companies together hold around 80 per cent stake while the Mistry family owns 18.4 per cent stake in the company. At the extraordinary general meeting held at Bombay House, shareholders passed a resolution to remove Mistry as a director of Tata Sons, as per a company release.

The EGM was attended by Tata Sons interim chairman Ratan Tata, chairman designate N Chadrasek­ar­an, who will take charge on February 21, and other directors, including Ajay Piramal. Mistry did not attend the meeting.

This is the first time in a decade that the Shapoorji Pallonji family losing its representation on board of Tata Sons. The family had acquired stake in Tata Sons in 1965 and Pallonji Shap­o­o­rji Mistry, Cyrus Mistry’s father, had been on the board of the company since 1980. He stepped down in 2004 before Cyrus Mistry joined the board in 2006.

Cyrus Mistry was ousted as a chairman on October 24 last year, following differences of opinion with the group patriarch, Ratan Tata.

