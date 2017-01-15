Tata Sampann adds new spices to your palate

Tata Sampann, the consumer products arm of Tata Chemicals, has now come up with its spice range with a brand new campaign, which comes with the tagline: “Goodness Ki Shuruaat”, positioning the entire product range as healthy spices. Significantly, the company earlier had its presence in the consumer products business majorly through its salt & pulses. The company is now gearing up to tap the fast growing food market in the country and to cash in on the consumers’ growing concern and preference for healthy and quality food, top company officials said.



“At present, the food market in the country is estimated to be nearly Rs 6 lakh crore and is growing at a fast rate. This amply shows that there is a huge growth opportunity in this segment as consumers are increasingly making informed decisions about their food habits. We are keen on tapping this fast growing segment and to thrive on this new trend. Through these new spices, we aim to provide everyday foods with high quality,” said Sanjeev Dhar, national sales manager (NSM), Tata Chemicals. Significantly, the overall Indian spices market is estimated to be nearly Rs 40,000 crore annually, of which the branded segment makes up for 15 per cent.



“Tata Sampann believes that natural goodness is the way-to-go for a healthy, balanced life. From procurement to processing to packaging- not only does the brand select the best produce, but also ensures that products reach the kitchen exactly the way nature intended it to be,” he said.



Industry experts pointed out that increasing urbanisation paired with a rise in number of working women has reduced the time of cooking and consequently, home-makers have started demanding readymade spice mixes such as sabzi masala, garam masala, chicken masala and so on. This, in turn, has increased industry revenues, as both spice mixes and branded spices entail greater profit margins, as compared to straight and unbranded spices.



The new spices range, the company claims, aims at recreating the authentic taste and aroma of Indian food. And therefore, Tata Sampann spices, comprise blended spice products like 'Dal Tadka' masala, 'Garam' masala, 'Punjabi Chole’ masala, chilli and turmeric powders and all of them have been developed carefully by its brand ambassador Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. It has also come up with 5-in-1 packs, where each 100-gram pack holds five 20-gram packs of various blended spices. Interestingly, 'sampann', a Hindi word, means 'enriched, prosperous, and complete’ and connotes the brand's purpose to offer that extra nourishment in daily foods. And the new spices range under the Tata Sampann brand, has been launched with a focus on delivering food products that fulfill everyday needs of nourishment.



Top company officials said that ‘Tata Sampann’ will now act as an umbrella brand and going forward, will house the current and the future food portfolio including the unpolished high-protein dal range and low-oil absorb besan made from 100 per cent chana dal.



The consumer products business of Tata Chemicals has lined up ambitious plans to expand its footprint in the foods category and has accordingly adopted the singular strategy of providing tasty and authentic everyday nourishing food, which will cater to the needs of home makers who are looking at providing wholesome food to their family without compromising on taste, said Dhar.



ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com



