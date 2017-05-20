Tata Power suffers `246 cr loss on DoCoMo impact

Tata Power has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 246.9 crore in the quarter ended March 31, mainly due to a payment for “exceptional item” under a contractual obligation for DoCoMo share buy back.



Had the company not been impacted due to share buy back of DoCoMo of Rs 651 crore, the company would have reported a profit of Rs 389 crore in the January-March quarter this year, a Tata Power official explained in a statement on its financial results.



The company had reported a profit of Rs 82.95 crore in the year-ago quarter, Tata Power BSE filing said. According to the statement, the company has deposited Rs 790 crore to Tata Sons, as part of its share of contractual obligation. It said that on April 28, 2017, the Delhi High Court ruled that the arbitration award in the Tata-DoComo case is enforceable in India.



It said that the company has as of March 31, written off other advances of Rs 651.45 crore, being the difference between the fair value of equity share of Tata Teleservices and the consideration payable to DoCoMo deposited with Tata Sons. This has been disclosed as exceptional item. The balance of Rs 138.55 crore, which represents the fair value of shares receivable from DoCoMo based on a valuation as at September 30, 2016, is being carried forward as other advance and included in other non-current financial asset.



