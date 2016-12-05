LoginRegister
Tata Power SED wins Rs 200 cr order from defence

By PTI Dec 05 2016 , New Delhi

Tata Power SED has won a Rs 200 crore order from the Defence Ministry for supplying one regiment of command post and launcher of Pinaka multi rocket launch system.

The order won by Tata Power's Strategic Engineering Division (Tata Power SED) includes supply of 20 launchers and 8 command posts.

Pinaka Weapon System is one of the first 'Create in India' product designed and developed by Indian private industry in association with Armament Research and Development Establishment of the DRDO.

The company had delivered one regiment of Pinaka Launcher and Command Post in the period of 2006–2010, which was then inducted in the Army.

Pinaka is an area weapon system which supplements the existing artillery gun at ranges beyond 30 kms, and has a quick reaction time and high rate of fire.

Tata Power SED's CEO Rahul Chaudhry said the firm is proud to be part of successful development of one of the first "Create in India" products.

"After the success of Pinaka, we remain committed to succeed in other Weapon System Development Programmes with DRDO on which we are already working," he said in a statement.

