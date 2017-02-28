LoginRegister
Tata Power generation capacity up 8 pc in Q3 FY'17

By PTI Feb 28 2017 , New Delhi

Tata Power today announced a generation capacity increase of over 8 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal compared to the year-ago period.

"The company, together with all its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has a gross generation capacity of 10,496 MW and a presence in all the segments of the power sector viz. Fuel Security and Logistics, Generation (thermal, hydro, solar and wind), Transmission, Distribution and Trading, thereby, reinforcing its position as the largest integrated power company in India," Tata Power said in a statement.

According to the statement, standalone generation stood at 13,022 MUs (million units) in Q3 FY'17, as against 12,032 MUs during the same quarter of FY'16.

Tata Power MD & CEO Anil Sardana said in the statement, "Tata Power has and will continue to create tangible value for its stakeholders. We have in this quarter spread our footprint across two additional geographies, namely, South Africa and Zambia where additional generation is welcome. We will continue to be part of India’s growth story while selecting greener & good projects in select international geographies."

The company said that it is firmly on the road to generating 30-40 per cent of its total generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2025.

The company said that it has completed the acquisition of 1,141 MW of renewable power projects comprising about 990 MW solar power projects and about 150 MW wind power projects.

