Tata Motors unwraps Tiago AMT with Rs 5.39 lakh price tag

Tata Motors today launched its hatchback Tiago with automated manual transmission (AMT), priced at Rs 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



The Tiago AMT variant will be available across the country at the company's over 597 sales outlets, Tata Motors said in a statement.



"Due to the continued good response to the Tiago, we are witnessing a month-on-month growth in the immensely competitive hatchback segment. The Tiago has been instrumental in the growth of Tata Motors' brand across the passenger vehicle market," said Mayank Pareek, Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit.



The company is confident that the new variant will further expand the market for Tata Motors.



The Tiago Easy Shift AMT comes with four gear positions -- automatic, neutral, reverse and manual. In addition, it also comes with two drive modes -- sports and city -- for a peppy driving experience and city cruising.



The Mumbai-based auto major had launched the Tiago with manual transmission in April last year, priced between Rs 3.2 lakh and Rs 5.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



