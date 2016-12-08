Tata-Mistry war of words goes on unabated

Tata Sons interim chairman Ratan Tata (in pic) has written to company shareholders seeking their support for the removal of Cyrus Mistry as director in Tata companies because his “continued presence as a director is a serious disruptive influence on these company boards”. This way, he has preempted Mistry making a presentation to shareholders of various individual companies before the EGMs seek his removal.



Tata’s letter on Wednesday comes just a couple of days after Mistry said he would seek the backing of six Tata Group companies that have called EGMs for his removal as director on their boards and that the company was no one’s “personal fiefdom”. Tata, who appears to have directly reached out to the shareholders before Mistry could, minced no words while saying that having Mistry on the board of the companies could make them dysfunctional, “particularly given his open hostility towards the primary promoter.”



The letter drew a stinging rejoinder from the Mistry later in the day. A statement released by his office said Tata’s letter to shareholders was a “combination of statements ranging from misrepresentation and convenient mischaracterization” and that Mistry’s “professional conduct in the Chairman’s Office” did not suit Ratan Tata.



Tata’s missive to shareholders contains two parts: first, the circumstances surrounding Mistry’s ouster as chairman of Tata Sons and the need to remove him as director in Tata companies and, second, the rationale for persisting with businesses that “have taken time to be profitable” – an allusion to investments that Mistry had presumably questioned.



After seeking the support of shareholders for the resolution to remove Mistry as director in the group companies, the former Tata boss said the ouster on October 24 came after Tata Sons lost confidence in Mistry’s ability to lead the group in future.



“As you would expect, this deliberated action by the Tata Sons board was taken after the relationship with Mr Mistry steadily deteriorated, and several attempts to remediate went unheeded. As a final step, he was offered an opportunity to step down voluntary from the chairman position, which he rejected, and said that it should be taken up at the board,” Tata said, adding that Mistry had been appointed director on the board of various Tata companies because he was chairman of Tata Sons, the right step was for him to resign as director.



Moving on to the matter of Tata investments, and to address doubts in the minds of the shareholders, he said Tata Sons “constantly evaluates” new business opportunities and invests in creating new enterprises. He refers to TCS and Jaguar Land Rover as examples of investments that were “hugely successful” while others like Tata Steel Europe “have taken time to be profitable”. Outlining the approach in these cases, he said it was to support and fund these businesses during their development and growth phases.



Tata took great care to delineate on the core Tata values when he said, “We exit the business only when we believe it is unviable. In every situation, our capital allocation decisions are always based on maximising long-term shareholder returns, viz. return on capital employed, return on equity and free cash flows.” He goes on to highlight the “strong alignment” between the company and minority shareholders.



He goes on to say that Tata group companies are respected for promoting and practicing the best corporate governance standards and these companies have been led by professional management teams.



Highlighting the value of the Tata brand, with Tata Sons the repository of the Tata brand name, he points out that group companies are supported by Tata Sons in multiple ways, including through the use of the Tata brand “which is India’s most trusted name and one of the most respected names globally”.



The statement from Mistry’s office said that seven weeks after his ouster, Tata had “completely failed to offer a single reason for his inexplicable actions”. The statement also said that “Tata does not speak the truth” and that “Mr. Mistry’s treatment” at Tata Sons board on October 24 was well-deliberated and preceded by various attempts to discuss the matter with Mistry “is a lie”.



The statement notes that five minutes before the October 24 board meeting, Nitin Nohria and Tata met Mistry in his room and told him that on that very morning, the trustees had taken a decision to replace him “ostensibly because Mr. Tata could not get along with him. The fait accompli presented to Mr. Mistry was that he could leave or face a sacking at the Board Meeting scheduled in the next 5 minutes.”



At the board meeting, “every legal procedure was thrown to the wind and the blemish-less history of Tata Sons was destroyed. Neither was there any deliberation nor was there any prior attempt at remediation as Mr. Ratan Tata now seeks to make out,” the statement noted.



