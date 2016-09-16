TAFE unveils new range of 'smart' series tractors

Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE), the world’s third largest tractor manufacturer, on Thursday unveiled the ‘Smart’ series of Massey Ferguson tractors and a premium compact utility tractor for the Indian market.The new ‘Smart’ series tractors in the 40 hp – 60 hp range offer enhanced productivity, efficiency and utility with an emphasis on ergonomics that provide superior operator comfort.The premium compact utility tractor is the first of its kind in India and it is a sophisticated yet rugged in the 28 hp category offering versatile operation capabilities from farming, haulage or a range of infrastructure applications. Its ability to work with applications like front-end loader and back-hoe makes it a true all-rounder that can be used throughout the year.“With the ‘Smart’ series, we will be redefining customer experience with respect to productivity, efficiency and ergonomics by setting new standards in the industry, expanding the application portfolio for the products and paving the way for precision farming. With the launch of the new premium compact utility tractor, we are creating a new segment, given the evolving needs of young farmers and their changing expectations with regards to versatility and ease of use, through the year,” Mallika Srinivasan, chairman & CEO, TAFE said.“Farm operations are undergoing increased mechanisation as the labour is getting costlier and also in short supply. The 28 hp tractor will find use in orchards, haulage and a range of infrastructure applications,” she said. The company hopes to sell around 1,000 units of this tractor this year.The new ‘Smart’ series tractors will help the company redefine customer experience with respect to productivity, efficiency and return on investments. The company hopes to sell around 10,000 units of the ‘Smart’ series over the next 12 months. “We expect the market to grow in the range of 6-8 per cent over the next three years. However, we hope to register an higher growth rate than the market,” she said. TAFE has three brands – Massey Ferguson, Eicher and Tafe. While the first two brands are sold in the domestic market, the Tafe brand of tractors are for the export markets like Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and parts of Europe.“We are positioning Massey Ferguson brand to showcase our technology, while Eicher brand is known for its robust performance,” she said.