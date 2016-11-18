Swipe your card at petrol pumps for Rs 2K in cash

Giving much relief to cash-strapped citizens, select petrol pumps across the country will now start handing out Rs 2,000 in cash per person on swiping of debit cards. This facility can be availed of at pumps where State Bank of India has a point of sale (POS). The development follows a meeting earlier in the day in Mumbai between top officials of SBI and three oil marketing companies — HPCL, IOCand BPCL. An IOC official said the pumps will start this service with immediate effect. Now, the long queues in front of ATMs and banks are expected to shift to petrol pumps. “Select psu petrol pumps to dispense Rs 2,000 per person in cash against swiping of debit cards,” the petroleum ministry tweeted late on Thursday night.



