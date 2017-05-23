Swift beats Alto as best selling model in April sales

April, the first month of the new financial year, brought cheer to most carmakers as they witnessed sales zooming at 14.68 per cent to 2,77,602 units.



The month also saw Maruti Suzuki’s hatchback Swift dethroning the brand’s best selling sibling Alto to the number two slot.



Maruti Suzuki, the dominant market leader, selling one out of two cars bought in the country, also continued to hold its grip over the car market with seven of its models featuring in the top 10 best-selling cars.



The three remaining spots were pocketed by Hyundai Motor.



Maruti’s Swift sold a whopping 23,802 units in April this year as compared to 15,661 units in the same period last year, up 51.98 per cent, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) data showed.



Alto, the long-reigning bestseller came second this time around with 22,549 units as against 16,583 units in April last year, clocking 35.97 per cent growth. In April 2016, Alto was the number one selling model, while Swift was the second best.



Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback Baleno bagged the third spot last month, selling 17,530 units.



Maruti Suzuki's Wagon R model sold 16,348 units in April 2017 and was down one position from last year at 15,323 units.



Meanwhile, rival, Hyundai Motor India maintained its 5th position for its premium hatchback Elite i20 with 12,668 units this year as compared to 11,147 units last year.



Its compact car Hyundai Grand i10 too held its position at 6th with 12,001 units sold in April 2017 as compared to 9,840 units in the same month last year.



Maruti’s Vitara Brezza became the 7th best selling product last month with 10,653 units. Hyundai's Creta followed the trend and held 8th position with 9,213 units.



Maruti's taxi segment sedan, Dzire Tour came 9th and sold 8,606 units in April this year. Another model from Maruti’s stable, Celerio scored the 10th spot with 8,425 units.



michaelgonsalves @mydigitalfc.com



