Sweeping mandate for BJP may not bring better govt

I have seen many exit polls in the past, in particular in Bihar. They have been way off the mark. I am not saying all of them were inaccurate but majority of them were. I saw in Bihar a very strange situation where the only exit poll that projected it right was under invisible pressure. The channel was pressurised to not telecast it. The channel put the poll projection on its website but from there also it was pressurised to remove. So, a lot of factors go into it (exit polls). My gut feeling is that UP will throw a surprise.



BJP must get used to the fact that there will be governments in some states which may not belong to them. We have seen that as a result of this, the Centre's actions have been neither fair nor impartial. During the election (in Bihar), Mr Narendra Modi promised Rs 1,25,000 crore to woo the voters. But how much funds have come to the state out of that? Bihar is one of the least developed states. We have been demanding special category status for the state. Even Mr Modi had earlier endorsed this during the campaign but nothing has been done. No indications have been made in the Union budget for non-BJP states (for special package). The BJP's sense of partiality or impartiality can not be depended upon.



The real challenge ahead lies about what these results reveal and what needs to be done in terms of opposition unity on a credible basis towards 2019.



If BJP gets sweeping mandate, as has been shown by some of the exit polls, in most of the states I don't think necessarily it means either better government or more expeditious decision-making. They got complete majority in 2014 but there has been huge gap in promises and delivery. There is huge gap between promises and performance. BJP has essentially become a one-man party. There is both plus as well as minus of it. In case BJP comes to power in UP, there is no doubt it will be remote-controlled by Mr Modi. It is probably the reason BJP has not announced a chief-ministerial candidate in UP or other states.



As told to Nirbhay Kumar (The writer is a former diplomat and represents the Janata Dal (United) in the Rajya Sabha)



