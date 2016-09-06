Suzuki, Honda plan to cash in on festival season

Ahead of the festive season, two Japanese motorcycle majors in Asia’s third biggest economy, have introduced new products to cash in on brisk sales that occur during the season which kicked in with the Ganesh festival in Maharashtra and other states.Auto analysts said cars and two-wheeler sales zoom to about 20 per cent of the total annual sales during the festive season between September and November, peaking during the auspicious Diwali festival.While Suzuki Motorcycle India, a subsidiary of one of the world’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers, Suzuki Motor Corporation, launched its flagship street sport naked and faired bikes – Gixxer SP (special) and Gixxer SF SP, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India unveiled a special edition of its street naked sports bike- CB Hornet 160R.The special edition of Gixxer and Gixxer SF models carry a price band of Rs 80,726, while the fully faired SF version will cost Rs 88,857 at Delhi showroom.The special edition comes in an exclusive new colour scheme and graphics that add to the sporty appeal of the motorcycle.The special edition is available in the rear disc brake version only, the company officials said.Being a special edition, Gixxer SP does not come with any tweaks in engine and power figures. The motorcycle is powered by the same 154.9cc single-cylinder air cooled engine.It develops 14.5bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated five-speed transmission. It comes with telescopic suspension at the front and mono suspension at rear.The motor is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension setup on the Gixxer twins includes telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear, while braking performance comes from twin disc brake setup, with the rear drum brake available as optional.The SP edition features Matt Fibroin Grey and Glass Sparkle Black combination colours with classic race inspired graphics. The SP logo can be seen at tank extension in Gixxer and at fairing of the Gixxer SF. The special edition also comes with new maroon coloured seat and LED clear lens tail lamp."We are pleased to announce our latest special edition variants of the Gixxer and Gixxer SF, enabling us to expand our offerings in the Gixxer series,” Satoshi Uchida, managing director at Suzuki Motor India, said.He said the Gixxer is one of our most successful and admired street sports bikes, known for its powerful performance, sporty style and it had been well accepted by the Indian youth."The SP editions of the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF stay committed to the exceptional performance and ability of the Gixxer and give an edgy look to the fashionable rider," Uchida said.Suzuki Motorcycle India, which started commercial operation in the country in February, 2006, also announced that the Gixxer SF-Fi fuel injected variant that was unveiled at the 2016 Auto Expo in February, would now be available at select cities and dealerships, in the MotoGP edition colour.In a bid to boost sales of its 150 cc motorcycles, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CB Hornet 160R gets two new colours – Striking Green and Mars Orange – complemented by five-spoke split alloy wheels with striking rim stripes.This special edition, costing in the Rs 81,413 –Rs 85,912 range, is aimed at offering bike enthusiasts more choice in terms of exciting sporty looks. The existing CB Hornet 160R customers also have an option to install new sporty graphics which would be available across Honda dealerships. Significantly, the 163 cc CB Hornet 160R is one of the first motorcycles in its category in the country to meet BS IV fuel emission norms, well ahead of the April 2017 regulation timeline.