Suzlon hits 10,000mw mark in installation

Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy, the sixth largest player globally, has reached the 10,000 megawatt (mw) mark of cumulative wind energy installations in Asia’s third biggest economy.



This milestone has been achieved over the last two decades during which it installed over 7,500 wind turbines across India.



“Suzlon's 10,000 mw of wind installation is capable of powering over 5 million households per annum and offsets 21.5 million tonnes of CO2 emission annually which is equivalent to planting over 1,500 million trees,” the Pune-headquartered company said.



The 10,000 mw of cumulative wind energy installations are spread across all key wind states in the country–Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka,Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.



The market leader with 35 per cent share in India’s cumulative wind energy installations, the company has strong presence in all customer segments in the country. The company competes with rivals Inox Wind and Gamesa Wind Turbine, the fastest growing firms in the country, among other wind equipment makers in the country.



The entire 10,000 mw of wind energy installations, which has a 25 years lifecycle period, and under the service fold with Suzlon, is the largest wind asset management base in the country.



With cumulative wind energy installations of over 15,500 mw worldwide, Suzlon operates across 17 countries and has over 1,700 customers across the globe.



“This landmark achievement is a testament of the customer confidence in Suzlon’s technologically advanced products and project execution and service capabilities,” Tulsi Tanti, chairman and managing director at Suzlon Group, said.



Wind technology in the country has witnessed a sea change over the past two decades, with focus on improving the energy yield and bringing down the cost of energy.



michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com



