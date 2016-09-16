Suzlon bags order from Oil India for 52.50 MW project

Energy solution provider Suzlon Group on Friday announced that it has won its maiden order from Oil India Ltd (OIL) for 52.50 MW project capacity.



The project is capable of providing power to over 28,000 households and offsetting 0.11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum, it said.



Suzlon will provide a comprehensive range of services and dedicated life cycle asset management services for an initial period of 10 years. The projects will be located in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and are scheduled to be completed by June 2017.



The order comprises Suzlon's latest product offerings- the S111 90m tubular tower and S97 120m hybrid tower with a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each, the company said in a statement.



"We are witnessing increasing traction in investments in renewables by leading PSUs. This order win is a testament of Oil India's confidence in Suzlon's technology and execution capabilities," Suzlon Group CEO J P Chalasani said.



The innovative S9X series product portfolio is designed to optimally harness the available wind resources and deliver higher energy and return on investment to customers.



