SUUTI holdings straddle 51 firms

Government holds stake in 51 companies, both listed and unlisted, through the Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India, or SUUTI.



Of these, 43 companies are listed on the stock exchanges and eight companies are unlisted.



But government enjoys notable shareholdings in three companies, ITC, Axis Bank (erstwhile UTI Bank) and Larsen & Toubro, which is worth Rs 54,167.94 crore after discounting the 2 per cent stake sale in ITC on Tuesday.



Government’s holding in other listed companies are less than one per cent and not disclosed by individual companies.



Government’s large holdings in terms of value, and countable in helping meet the divestment target for the current fiscal, are in ITC (11.12 per cent), Axis Bank(12.02 per cent) and Larsen & Toubro (6.69 per cent) as per the shareholding pattern disclosed as on December 31, 2016.



After close to two per cent stake sale in ITC, government’s 9.12 per cent stake in ITC, at Tuesday’s share price of Rs 277.10 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, is worth Rs 30,644.47 crore.



In Axis Banks, the government stake of 12.02 per cent is worth Rs 14,160.88 crore as on Tuesday at Rs 492.60 a share.



In Larsen & Toubro, the stake of 6.69 per cent is worth Rs 9,362.58 crore at Tuesday’s price of Rs 1,500.05 a share.



The eight unlisted organisations in which Specified Undertaking Of The Unit Trust Of India holds stake include National Securities Depository (NSDL), North Eastern Development Finance Corporation, NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure, Over The Counter Exchange, STCI Finance, Stock Holding Corporation of India, UTI-IAS Ltd., UTI Infrastructure Technology Services.



