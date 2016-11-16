LoginRegister
Sushma undergoing tests for kidney transplant

By PTI Nov 16 2016 , New Delhi

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said she was undergoing tests at AIIMS here for a kidney transplant.

64-year-old Swaraj, who has been in and out of the hospital for last few months, said she was undergoing treatment for kidney failure.

"Friends: This is to update you on my health. I am in AIIMS because of kidney failure. Presently, I am on dialysis. I am undergoing tests for a kidney transplant. Lord Krishna will bless," she tweeted.

She was admitted to AIIMS on November 7 and is being monitored by a team of doctors.

The External Affairs Minister was admitted to AIIMS in April also when she underwent treatment for pneumonia and other health issues.

