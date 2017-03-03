LoginRegister
Suryoday bank raises Rs 158 cr

By Sangeetha G. Mar 02 2017 , Chennai

Small Small Finance Bank turned micro-finance lender, Suryoday has raised Rs 158 crore to expand its banking operations. The company expects to have an asset book of Rs 1,600 crore by the next financial year-end.

In February, the firm completed a rights issue of Rs 100 crore and subsequently raised Rs 58 crore through private placement. With this, the revised net-worth stands at Rs 512 crore.

As a new investor TVS Shriram Growth Fund invested around Rs 41 crore as part of the issue. Post the issue TVS Shriram Growth Fund’s shareholding stood at 4.5 per cent. Existing investors who participated in the issue included HDFC Holdings, HDFC Life, ASK Pravi Group, IFC (World Bank Group), Developing World Markets, responsibility, Gaja Capital and Evolvence India Fund II, Family Offices and HNIs.

The foreign shareholding in the company post the issue was reduced to 46.3 per cent from 48.5 per cent. In March last year foreign shareholding was above 60 per cent, which was brought down in June. The RBI has capped the foreign shareholding in small finance banks at 49 per cent.

The capital raised would be used to make investments in technology and expand the distribution network having commenced operation as a small finance bank on January 23. It currently has 4 bank branches and plans to add another five bank branches in March 2017 and initiate the process of converting its existing microfinance offices into bank branches, said R Baskar Babu, MD, Suryoday Small Finance Bank.

sangeethag@mydigitalfc.com

