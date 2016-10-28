Sugar stock limits extended for 6 months

The cabinet on Thursday decided to extend the sugar stock limits by six months until April 2017, which will allow states to continue measures to check hoarding and any price rise.



“The cabinet has given its approval for extending the validity of the existing Central order in respect of sugar for a further period of six months from October 29, 2016 to April 28, 2017,” an official statement said. The main objective of the decision is to enable states to issue control order after taking approval of the Centre for imposing the stock limits and licensing requirements in respect of sugar, it said.



This is expected to help in the efforts being taken to improve the availability of sugar to general public at reasonable rates, and control the tendencies of hoarding and profiteering, it added.



Early this year, the government had imposed stock limits on sugar traders after a gap of five years due to rise in prices following drop in domestic production. As per the order, retailers were allowed to hold sugar stock of a maximum quantity of 1,000 tonnes in Kolkata and 500 tonnes in other parts of the country at any point of time.



It had also prescribed that a trader has to sell his stock within 30 days from the date of receiving the sugar. Retail sugar prices are selling at around Rs 44 per kg in Delhi and adjoining places after fall in domestic production in 2015-16 (October-September) and prediction of even further lower output this season.



The production of India is likely to decline to 23.2mt in 2016-17 from 25.2 million tonnes in the previous year, according to Indian Sugar Mills Association data.



