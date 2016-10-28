LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Sugar stock limits extended for 6 months

By FC Policy Bureau Oct 28 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The cabinet on Thursday decided to extend the sugar stock limits by six months until April 2017, which will allow states to continue measures to check hoarding and any price rise.

“The cabinet has given its approval for extending the validity of the existing Central order in respect of sugar for a further period of six months from October 29, 2016 to April 28, 2017,” an official statement said. The main objective of the decision is to enable states to issue control order after taking approval of the Centre for imposing the stock limits and licensing requirements in respect of sugar, it said.

This is expected to help in the efforts being taken to improve the availability of sugar to general public at reasonable rates, and control the tendencies of hoarding and profiteering, it added.

Early this year, the government had imposed stock limits on sugar traders after a gap of five years due to rise in prices following drop in domestic production. As per the order, retailers were allowed to hold sugar stock of a maximum quantity of 1,000 tonnes in Kolkata and 500 tonnes in other parts of the country at any point of time.

It had also prescribed that a trader has to sell his stock within 30 days from the date of receiving the sugar. Retail sugar prices are selling at around Rs 44 per kg in Delhi and adjoining places after fall in domestic production in 2015-16 (October-September) and prediction of even further lower output this season.

The production of India is likely to decline to 23.2mt in 2016-17 from 25.2 million tonnes in the previous year, according to Indian Sugar Mills Association data.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Reform or perish
    India moving just one rank on ease of doing business is an eye opener

    Narendra Modi government’s disappointment on 130th ranking assigned to India on ‘ease of doing business’ by the International Finance Corporatio

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

BK Chaturvedi

Why is India doing badly on hunger?

Health of its young is a vital policy issue for ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Perceiving is more than what meets the eye

Philosopher Aristotle emphasised the fact that “thinking always involves thinking ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter