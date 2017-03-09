Sugar import at zero duty on the cards

India readies plan to import about one million ton­nes of sugar after March 11 as the industry has cut production estimate for the second time in past 42 days amidst apprehension of a shortage and price rise in May and June when demand peaks.



The government may allow import of sugar at zero duty for a quantity between 5 lakh tonnes and 10 lakh tonnes after the results of assembly polls are declared, sources said. At present, sugar import attracts 40 per cent customs duty.



The government will allow duty-free import of only raw sugar so that mills having refining facilities and standalone refiners will be able to use their idle capacities, sources said. The duty on refined sugar may remain at 40 per cent. The announcement may come any time after the model code of conduct expires on March 11.



“At the current global rate, sugar may not be viable for import even if duty is scrapped,” a trader said. If import duty is scrapped, the raw sugar imported from Brazil will cost (C&F) $452 (Rs 30,156) a tonne at Indian ports.



If mills import raw sugar and refine it, it will cost around Rs 39,000 a tonne, which is higher than the current ex-mill price of around Rs 37,000 a tonne. But the port-based refiners will be able to match the domestic price if they are allowed to import at zero duty.



Shree Renuka Sugars has a refinery at Haldia port and Simbhaoli Sugars has one at Kandla (in a joint venture with ED&F Man).



The wholesale price of sugar in Delhi and Mumbai is between Rs 39,400 a tonne and Rs 42,500 a tonne. In the retail market in Delhi, sugar is sold at Rs 43-48 a kg.



The benchmark raw sugar price in ICE futures in New York has increased 24.63 per cent in the past one year, though the current 18.52 cents per pound is lower from the annual high of 23.90 cents per pound. Refined sugar in London is being traded at $520.3 a tonne.



The Indian sugar mills association (Isma) has trimmed the country's 2016-17 (October-September) sugar production forecast for the third time this year citing lower cane supply in drought-hit states like Maharashtra and Karnataka.



Mills produced 16.24 million tonnes sugar in October-February and the total output could be 20.3 million tonnes for the entire year, Isma said. This is down from the 21.3 million tonnes previous projection made on January 25.



The industry body in September 2016 had predicted 23.4 million tonnes sugar production. The country had produced 25.1 million tonnes sugar in 2015-16.



After Isma’s production revision, the food ministry is not ready to accept the industry body’s claim of lower consumption this year. “With so much variance in estimates in a few months, what is the guarantee that what they are saying on consumption is correct,” a government official said. Isma said the country would have enough sugar to meet the domestic demand. Against last year’s consumption of 24.8 million tonnes, sales this season would be between 23.8 million tonnes and 24 million tonnes, it said. There is absolutely no need to supplement the domestic availability with any sugar imports, it added.



The private millers’ body said sugar sales are substantially lower against last year. Instead of seeing an increase in sales, mills are witnessing a drop over the last year. The main reason for lower sales could be demonetisation, drop in sugar purchase by the bulk consumers, price elasticity affecting demand and anticipated lower demand by state governments because of proposal to remove subsidy on PDS sugar.



