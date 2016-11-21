While three-quarters of Indian family businesses have grown in the past one year, barely 15 per cent of them have a robust, documented and communicated succession plan, according to PwC’s 2016 India Family Business Survey Report.



PwC spoke to 2,802 family business leaders across 50 countries and in India with 102 family business leaders.



According to the report, only 15 per cent of family businesses have a robust, documented and communicated succession plan, while 35 per cent plan of family businesses plan to pass on management to the next generation and 48 per cent plan to pass on ownership but bring in professional management.



Praveen Bhambani, Partner and Leader, PwCIndia, says “Indian family businesses are very optimistic about their future, which is clearly demonstrated by the heightened entrepreneurial activity being witnessed in the country.”



According to the report, priorities of family businesses for the next five years are not quite in line with the challenges anticipated.



It says, 76 per cent of family businesses feel their business and family strategy is aligned and 55 per cent of those surveyed said they have a family office in place to deal with personal and financial affairs of the company. Yet, only 23 per cent of family offices advise on strategic direction of the business in dealing with conflict, 85 per cent of Indian family businesses have a mechanism in place including by way of shareholder agreements, measuring and appraising performance, family councils etc.



In succession planning only 22 per cent of the businesses have a succession plan for all their senior executives, 31 per cent have a plan for most senior executives while nearly half the people surveyed said there is either no succession plan or that it covers a small proportion of the key personnel.



Even more alarming is the fact that only 15 per cent of those surveyed have said that their succession plan is robust, documented and has been communicated. 78 per cent of family businesses have next generation involved in the business. At the same time, professionalisation imperative is high.



Of the participants surveyed, 81 per cent have non-family members on board, 72 per cent plan to bring in non-family professionals to help run the business. 35 per cent plan to pass on management to next generation, while 48 per cent of family businesses plan to pass on ownership but will bring in professional management.



