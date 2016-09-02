Subsidised LPG to be dearer by Rs 2 per cylinder

State-owned oil marketing firms on Thursday raised the price of subsidised cooking gas (LPG) by Rs 2 per cylinder, third increase since July, in line with the policy of reducing government’s support on petroleum products in a phased manner.The decision to raise domestic LPG cylinder came a day after the companies increased retail price of both petrol and diesel by Rs 3.38 per litre and Rs 2.67 per lit­re, respectively, in line with upward movement of product prices in global markets.With the increase, the price of a subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will go up to Rs 425.06 in Delhi from Rs 423.09. For consumers, the increase would mean additional spending in the current year as they would have to shell out more towards 12 subsidised cylinders they get in a year.Oil marketing firms have been raising cooking gas prices gradually by Rs 2 per cylinder since July. The idea is to continue this process at least till March 2017 so that the government’s subsidy burden towards this product is reduced without much discomfort to consumers.A similar exercise is also being undertaken for subsidised kerosene where also oil companies are raising the retail price by 25 paise per month since July. This is expected to continue for 10 months.The government wants to take advantage of current low prices of petroleum pro­d­ucts to lower its oil subsidy and gradually take out all the products from the present subsidy structure directly transfer the benefits to most needy sections of the society.