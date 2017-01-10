LoginRegister
Strong MF inflows in December kept equity market stable

By Ravi Ranjan Prasad Jan 10 2017 , Mumbai

Investment by mutual funds in December backed by strong inflows from the retail investors helped equity market remain stable even as foreign investors turned net sellers.

Robust inflows in equity mutual funds helped asset management companies to invest Rs 9,178 crore in equities in December, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

In contrast, in December, foreign portfolio investors were net sellers in equities by Rs 8,176 crore, as per NSDL data.

Despite foreign fund exits, the Sensex remained in a narrow range of 26,652.81 (on November 30) to 26, 626.46 points (on December 30).

In December, as per mutual fund industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), equity mutual funds and equity linked saving schemes (ELSS) saw fresh inflows of Rs 10,103 crore.

With the December inflows, 30 per cent of the total mutual fund industry assets of Rs 16.46 lakh crore was held in equities. Of this equity funds accounted for Rs 4,19,562 crore, or 26 per cent and ELSS for Rs 50,113 crore, or 3 per cent, with a significant portion also in balanced fund, with an AUM of Rs 64,954 crore.

Despite the market being weak from November 2016, equity AUM did not get impacted due to fresh investments of over Rs 10,000 crore in December, analysts said.

Anjaneya Gautam, national head of mutual funds at Bajaj Capital, said, “Running SIP (systematic investment plan) volume of approximately Rs 3,900 crore a month is a major support for fresh flows in the market. On an annual basis, it works out to more than Rs 46,000 crore and is increasing.”

“SIPs, ELSS and balanced funds are contributing sizably to the overall equity inflows in the current year,” Gautam said.

The ELSS category has seen an inflow of Rs 907 crore in December 2016 and it is expected that this category will bring higher inflows in the months between January 2017 and March 2017 because investors will be looking forward to tax saving options.

“ELSS, with attractive market valuations, is making a case for fresh investments,” Gautam said.

In December 2016, balanced funds have seen an inflow of Rs 3,947 crore, up Rs 315 crore from the previous month.

raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com

