Strong dollar set to bring relief to IT industry

For the Indian IT industry, which has been thriving and growing on the US economy’s appetite for outsourcing to save costs, the recent concerns have been the impact of automation on the industry’s employment capability and the ascendency of Donald Trump to the US presidential seat later this month.



Concerned as it was with just the above two scenarios, the strengthening of the US dollar vis a vis the Indian rupee, may surely bring some relief to the Indian IT industry and help it expand its operational profit margins. However, the positive impact on the currency front may pale, when compared with the impact on industry due to automation and Trumph’s triumph.



“A stronger US dollar (USD) is good news for the Indian IT industry, which otherwise works on a thin margin. An increase in the US dollar value will increase its profit margins,” Benoy G.S., director – Digital Transformation Practise (ICT), Frost & Sullivan, told FC.



According to Benoy, this year is not a great year at all for the Indian IT industry, which is faced with challenging scenarios already with the expansion of the automation thoughts and the election of Trump, who does not support outsourcing. “In this background, the higher value of the dollar will be of some help to the industry, especially the IT Services segment, which thrives on cost arbitrage factor,” he pointed out.



“The IT services segment is billed on manpower/dollar rate. While the segment earns in dollars, it spends mostly in Indian rupees, as the majority of people are based in India and the US continues to be the market that offers the largest outsourcing share to the Indian IT industry, even though the industry also caters to the outsourcing needs of the UK and Europe among others,” Benoy said. “Any measure taken by the new regime under Trump to reduce the scope of outsourcing will adversely affect the Indian IT industry as a whole,” he added. Achin Goel, Head-Wealth Management & Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd seems to agree. But he feels one should not look at this factor in isolation while ascertaining the prospects of an industry, especially the Indian IT industry.



“We expect the Indian rupee to depreciate and thereby have positive impact on the revenue of IT companies dependent on exports. At the same time, this is not the only factor which commands the revenues of IT and hence should not be looked in isolation,” Goel pointed out.



govardand@mydigitalfc.com



