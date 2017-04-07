Stressed assets go from bad to worse

The bad news on bad loans continues. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said stressed assets in the banking system have deteriorated further. Mincing no words, Reserve Bank governor Urjit Patel said, “The present level of NPA resolution is untenable.”



“We are yet to get the final results of Q4 (January-March) which has just ended. But based on the figures that were available for the December (October-December) quarter, the various indicators of the stressed assets have further deteriorated during this period,” RBI deputy governor SS Mundra said.



The central bank also noted that there are a few positives on bad loan front and promised new measures to tackle the pain. In its policy document, the RBI also said a revised prompt corrective action framework will be introduced for banks in mid-April. RBI has introduced a slew of instruments to tackle the NPA menace, which has crossed 9.5 per cent of the system or Rs 14 lakh crore as of December 2016. These included strategic debt restructuring, 5/25 restructuring and joint lenders’ forum.



Mundra said there is a need to understand that there cannot be a ‘one size fits all’ approach and advocated adoption of various tools. He reiterated that the RBI was also in talks with government on how to improve the existing frameworks, and the discussions are centered around how to act faster on joint lenders’ forum decisions, enhance the number and role of oversight committees, or whether to look at sector or size-specific problems while tackling resolution.



“The message that we are trying to give is that all these instruments are meant for resolution in a serious sense and not for postponement of the problem. That will be the focus going forward,” Mundra said.



The central bank also cautioned that the current situation would put a pressure on capital for the banks, especially for the state-run lenders.



RBI governor Urijit Patel said that it will be the central bank’s endeavour to put resolution of banks’ stressed assets on a firm footing and create congenial conditions for bank credit to revive and flow to productive sectors of the economy.



Commenting on prompt corrective action, Ravindra Prabhakar Marathe, CEO and MD, Bank of Maharashtra, said: “On the subject of long-term solvency of banks, RBI is looking at measures to resolve the problems of high ticket NPAs. With the balance sheet cleaning exercise nearly over through AQR (asset quality review), RBI is going ahead with the prompt corrective action framework for weak banks. This action on the part of RBI, coupled with turnaround plans being prepared by banks that received government capital in the last tranche, will see increased activities in banks headquarters.”



He further said “the banking industry being an important lever of economic growth cannot be allowed to remain fragile and capital starved and therefore both the sources of support, i.e. monetary policy and fiscal policy will have to play a complimentary role.”



Meanwhile, the central bank also increased minimum capital requirement for asset reconstruction companies to Rs 100 crore from Rs 2 crore. The RBI also announced that it would be tweaking the capital requirements for partial credit enhancement framework. It has also decided not to activate the counter cyclical capital buffer at this point of time.



