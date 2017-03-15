Storm in Goa teacup

A Supreme Court bench said: "You (Congress) have not impleaded the chief minister in the petition. You are only saying one thing or the other. We will only issue notice. You are fussy about everything. You are asking for commas, full stop etc. We will issue notice for next month.”



"You have cited all irrelevant judgements in the petition. You want floor test before oath taking and swearing-in. You don’t have even impleaded the CM. You don't even have the affidavits of the members supporting you. So sensitive is the matter that you don't do anything. You want an order at his (Parrikar) back.”



"You don't have pleading with regard to the number. You have not impleaded CM as a necessary party. You know his name. He has been the defence minister of the country," the bench made the scathing remarks during the hearing.



"Everybody knew what was happening. Who was with whom and you do not say a word. Governor would have been in a position to answer if you have gone. Even before this court, you should be having affidavits that these people are with you."



"If the largest political party by its own strength form government, there would be no issue left and it would finish the matter. If you don't have, it is the bounden duty of the governor to determine who can form the government.”



"In that situation, if nothing happens it is the bounden duty of the governor to call single largest party. If someone go and tells that I have the numbers, the governor will act. You don’t say anything. At no point of time, it is demonstrated that the numbers demonstrated by other side is factually incorrect. The constitutional convention of inviting single largest party is subject to the numbers"



Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament, “they are saying that it is okay for them to misuse the office of the Governor...In the two states where we won, democracy has been undermined by them (BJP) using financial power, money. That is what is happening. The mandate of the people of Goa and Manipur has been stolen by the BJP.”



“Our fight with the BJP is an ideological fight. What the BJP has done in Manipur and Goa is their ideology - and that is what we are fighting."



"It is a question of how much the BJP has thrown to steal the mandate of people of Manipur and Goa. That is the question. It is not about how soon they went, but with how much money the BJP gave to steal the mandate of Goa and Manipur," Gandhi said on queries as to why Congress "delayed" staking claim for government formation.



Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu: “Congress has dismissed non-Congress governments umpteen number of times in the past misusing powers and Article 356. It did not allow the largest party to form the government (in the past). They have no moral right to criticise. If anyone in the country has violated democratic tradition, it is the Congress only,”



Finance minister Arun Jaitley said: “The Congress Party complains a bit too much. It accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of 'stealing' the mandate in Goa. It unsuccessfully petitioned before the Supreme Court. It attempted to raise issues in the Lok Sabha.”



“When there is clear alliance of 21 MLAs who appeared in person before governor, how could Congress be invited to form the government,” Jaitley said.



“There is no reason for governor to call Congress to form the government in Goa as BJP had given letters of support of 21 MLAs,” he said,



He said: "The President had said when no party or pre-election alliance of parties is in a clear majority, the Head of State has in India or elsewhere, given the first opportunity to the leader of the party or combination of parties that won largest number of seats subject to the prime ministers so appointed obtaining majority support on the floor of the house within a stipulated time."



"This procedure is not, however, all time formula because situations can arise where MPs not belonging to the single largest party or combination can, as a collective entity, out-number the single largest claimant. The President's choice of prime minister is pivoted on the would be Prime Minister's claim of commanding majority support," he pointed out.



