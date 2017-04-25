Stocks of indebted firms attract investor attention

Many smallcap stocks have registered high returns for the past 15-day period. What is driving them up is not any sudden improvement in their fundamentals, some of them in fact remain heavily indebted. They have drawn investor focus as it is anticipated that such companies would derive the benefits of current debt recast plans and the likelihood of banks taking bigger haricut on bad loans. Another reason is the recent bull run leading to rotation of excess liquidity in the system towards smallcap stocks.



In the last few sessions several BSE smallcap stocks, which are heavily indebted like Jaypee Infratech, Hotel Leela Venture, Usha Martin and Bhushan Steel, emerged as big gainers. Analyst attributed this to the government’s current work towards debt recovery which will help these companies revive faster.



On Monday, debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech and Usha Martin emerged as big gainers. Heavily indebted Bhushan Steel and Hotal Leela Ventures had recorded smart gains in the last fortnight. Foram Parekh, research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio, said, “Since a couple of years smallcaps have been outperforming the large caps. We certainly feel smallcaps are trading at high valuations but we do not feel they are under euphoria. There are many good companies in the smallcap index which are growing at a CAGR of 15-20 per cent over the past 3-4 years like KEI Industries, Force Motors, Edelweiss Financial services, Delta Corp etc, also there are fabulous turnaround stories like India Cements, Spicejet, Mercator which commands rerating of the stock.”



“There are many companies, which are still trading at very low valuations which can give multiple returns despite the sector trading at all time high. We feel one must pick stocks from this space to still earn multi-bagger returns,” he said.



An analysis of 770 samllcap companies showed more than 105 rose between 10 per cent and 47 per cent in past 15 days. While close to 500 companies showed positive return in the past 15 days and only around 270 companies showed negative return of 0-20per cent, indicating investor focus on smallcaps. Kishore P Ostwal, CMD, CNI Research, said, “Stocks of debt-ridden companies are rising as with strictness shown by the government evident from action being taken against the big defaulters, investors are seeing value in firms backed by assets. These companies would like to get rid of some assets and wash their hand of the debt.”



“Also in a bull market, all kinds of stocks rise due to access liquidity, people who make a killing in some stocks try to use their financial muscle in some small cap stocks,” he said.



“I am particularly bullish on PSU banks whether small or big, if debtors return money, banks will benefit. Provisioning has already been done wherever required, and chances of new debt going bad is less and less as banks are not lending much but more and loan money will return to the banks,” he added.



There are some smallcap stocks, which have strong fundaments but are trading at low valuations. Investors are redeploying their gains in those companies now as excess liquidity has no other asset class to invest for a good return.



