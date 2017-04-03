Stocks begin new year on a high note

Fresh foreign portfolio investor buying led to big gains for index heavyweights, taking the Nifty 50 index to a new all-time closing high of 9,237.85 on the first day of trade in the new financial year.Improvement in macro-economic data boosted market sentiment as India’s manufacturing purchasing manager’s index (PMI) rose to 52.5 in March, the highest level since demonetisation and up significantly from 50.7 in February.Nifty 50 gained 64.10 points, or 0.70 per cent, and went past its previous high of 9,173.75 touched on March 31. The Sensex closed below the 30,000-mark at 29,910, up 289 points or 0.98 per cent, inching close to its all-time high of 30,024.74.The top Nifty gainers included Larsen & Toubro (5.63 per cent), Dr Reddy’s Lab.(4.04 per cent), Reliance Industries (3.96 per cent), ICICI Bank (3.54 per cent) and HDFC (2.32 per cent).Telecom and IT stocks were the laggards as Reliance Jio’s announcement that 73 million subscribers had signed up for the Jio prime membership plan and the rupee’s strength hit the IT stocks. However, Reliance Industries jumped 3.94 per cent to Rs 1,371.20.The top Nifty losers included Bharti Airtel (-2.30 per cent), Wipro (-1.68 per cent), Indian Oil Corporation (-1.56 per cent), BPCL (-1.53 per cent) and IndusInd (-1.32 per cent).Foreign portfolio investors were net buyers of equities worth Rs 534.45 crore while the domestic institutional investors were net buyer by Rs 33.29 crore.Anupam Singhi, COO, William O’Neil India, a US-based stock research firm, said, "The PMI hit a five-month high, backed by accelerating output and new orders in India’s manufacturing sector. This data yet again reflects on how the world’s fastest growing economy is largely back on track post the demonetization move by the government.”“The Nifty and the Sensex scaled fresh highs, while other positive domestic and foreign positive cues lifted investor spirit. The fast paced developments on the GST resolution, improved global scenario after last week’s worries regarding the US healthcare bill, strengthened the benchmark indices," Singhi said.Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, “PMI data showing expansion in manufacturing activity has boosted expectations towards Q4 numbers giving more legs to the ongoing rally. Hopes of measures leading to banks’ NPA resolution also kept banking stocks maintains its uppish streak.”"India’s relative attractiveness as an investment destination, improving macros and corporate earnings, lower currency volatility and strong reforms momentum backed by political stability will keep the foreign flows buoyant. The risk to the flows come in the form of global risk aversion, especially towards emerging markets," ZyFin Funds said in a note.The stock market will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Ram Navami.