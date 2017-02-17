Stifling innovation will turn ‘Made in India’ into ‘Mad in India’: Rajiv Bajaj

Peeved at hurdles being faced by his company to launch its ambitious quadri-cycle in India, industrialist Rajiv Bajaj on Thursday took a dig at the Centre’s flagship manufacturing initiative, sayin stifling of innovation by regulatory agencies will turn ‘Made in India’ into ‘Mad in India’.



“If your innovation in the country depends on the government approval or the judicial process, it will not be a case of Made in India, but Mad in India. After five years, we are still waiting for permission to sell our four-wheeler in the country,” the Managing Director of Bajaj Auto told a gathering of IT industry executives here.



“We created a category of vehicle called quadri-cycle as opposed to three-wheelers or bicycles, which has a seat belt, hard roof, four doors. It is fuel efficient, greener, safer, more comfortable,” the 50-year -old industrialist said.



Stating the quadri-cycle is being sold across countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America, Bajaj wondered why a vehicle which is cleaner, fuel-efficient, safer and whose benefits are as “obvious as daylight”, is facing troubles. “This is the only country that has not given us permission to sell this vehicles. Because for some reason it thinks if four-wheeler is worse, let people continue on three-wheeler,” Bajaj said. He said his company is “anti-car”, and sought to dismiss notions regarding two-wheelers being dangerous, saying it is reckless driving that makes two-wheeler riders most vulnerable.



