Steelmakers plunge on BSE as MIP coming to end

By Noor Mohammad Dec 03 2016 , New Delhi

Shares of steel companies fell on bourses on Friday amidst speculation that the government may not extend the minimum import price (MIP) on 66 iron and steel products beyond December 4. At the BSE, the share of state-owned steel maker Sail fell by 2.37 per cent. Tata Steel saw its stock price fall by 0.81 per cent while JSW Steel dropped 1.16 per cent. Following the imposition of MIP in February, domestic producers have substantially recovered their lost production, but imports have been hit hard. For example, domestic steel output increased by 8.5 per cent during April-October over the same period last year. On the other hand, imports fell by 37.3 per cent during April-September to 3.59 million tonnes.

While MIP has proved successful in protecting domestic steel industry against competition from cheaper imports, it has, nevertheless, exposed the government to legal action from grieved exporters at the WTO. Besides, the government is also facing mounting pressure from domestic downstream industry like automobiles.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Fisme president Sangam Kurade recently met finance minister Arun Jaitley and pleaded for rollback of MIP and safeguard duty on steel.

