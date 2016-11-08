States, HCs to work together to improve juvenile justice infra

While India has tightened law to try juveniles involved in heinous crimes, the infrastructure and the manpower required to reform delinquents still falls short of expectations, according to official data shared with the judiciary.



The Chief Ministers-Chief Justices Conference held here in April was informed that the system required for an efficient juvenile justice system was lacking in most parts of the country.



The participants were told that 32 per cent districts do not have children homes and 70 per cent of the districts do not have shelter homes. 27 districts do not have child protection units, while 66 districts do not have special juvenile police units. There are also large vacancies in juvenile justice institutions.



As per information received under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme, 647 juvenile justice boards and and 644 child welfare committees have been constituted across the country.



According to the minutes of the meeting, approved only a few days ago after a gap of nearly six months, the conference resolved to ensure that the system improves.



Now, chief ministers and chief justices of high courts will hold periodic reviews to ensure that vacancies are filled and required infrastructure is created to spruce up the juvenile justice system.



Also, the meeting resolved -- as per the minutes -- that the state governments will take steps to ensure that every district is equipped with child protection unit, special juvenile police units, observation homes, shelter homes and children homes.



Vacancies of sanctioned posts in juvenile justice institutions are to be filled up on a "mission mode".



