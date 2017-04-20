STAIRS plans to set up sporting excellence centre

A Delhi-headquartered social organisation STAIRS has lined up an ambitious plan to set up a centre for sporting excellence either in NCR or in Gujarat. The idea is to produce world-class sportsman even from the far-flung areas and offer them sustainable living.



A ten year programme, which will have international coaches, sports doctors and motivators, with the centre of sporting excellence would need a capital outlay of nearly Rs 60 crore and a like-minded partner, said Siddhartha Upadhaya, founder & secretary general, STAIRS.



It also hopes to engage 100000 footballers through its STAIRS School Football League. STAIRS already runs more than 400 sports centres across eight states wherein over three lakh children engage in sports on a daily basis. These are more of engagement centres and it is now in the process of opening training centres of its own across the country. “Last year, we organised a football training camp in association with the German Football Association (DFB), German Student National Football Team and provided advanced training to 349 young footballers. Recently, we have opened football academies (STAIRS Football Academy) with the objective of providing the best quality football training and player development model and produce world class footballers for the nation. Paulo Pedro, UEFA-A coach from Portugal, has been appointed as the technical director, SFA (STAIRS Football Academy),” said Upadhaya, who is also a governing body member of Sports Authority of India (SAI).



He added, “We work on the philosophy of ‘right to play’. Our focus is not on playing a particular sport but development and promotion of sports culture in the country. Over 45 different sports are played at 400 STAIRS sports centres across the country.”



