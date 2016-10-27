Srei launches platform for renting, selling equipments

Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited has now come up with the maiden digital market place for equipment sale and rental in the country. Called iQuippo, the digital platform will allow owners to list their assets and services, negotiate with buyers, close terms of the deal, generate digital contracts/invoices, and get real-time payments, top officials of the company said. The infrastructure equipment ecosystem is estimated to be $6 billion and Srei is keen on tapping this market."Total budgetary outlay for infrastructure has been increased by 28 per cent, to Rs 3.4 trillion in the current fiscal, roads, railways and power being the biggest beneficiaries. Of this, Rs 1.29 trillion is on account of budgetary support. Likewise, the infrastructure equipment segment is expected to reach a $10 billion mark by 2020 and in financial year 2016-17 the projected growth is 25 per cent to 30 per cent. This makes the world look at India favourably. To capitalise on this growth opportunity, iQuippo is a strategic initiative that will aggregate the infrastructure equipment marketplace by digitally empowering the customers' decision on buying, selling, renting, and auctioning. Srei, the front-runners in innovations for infrastructure equipment solutions, will now enable life-cycle decisions of such equipment seamless in India and in global destinations," said Devendra Kumar Vyas, CEO–financial services, Srei.The used equipment market in India, on its parts, is estimated to be $2 billion annually. Nearly 20 per cent of equipment is available for hire. Most of the transactions take place locally through brokers in an opaque manner and the unorganised segment caters to nearly 70 per cent of the rental and used equipment volumes. iQuippo aims to alleviate the information asymmetry, enabling fair price discovery and transparent transactions.Sunil Kanoria, vice chairman, Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited, said, “The real and digital worlds are converging, bringing greater efficiency and lot of new opportunities. Apps are defining almost every aspect of our lives and the way we do business. iQuippo has come into being, keeping up with the trend of digitization and this will reinvent the way businesses engage and interact with their customers. This unique initiative will offer total solutions, solving the problems of market access and information asymmetry in the large but fragmented infrastructure equipment market.”