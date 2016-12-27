LoginRegister
Srei Equipment Fin to raise Rs 500 crore via NCD

By Ritwik Mukherjee Dec 27 2016 , Kolkata

Tags: News
Srei Equipment Finance will now raise up to Rs 500 crore through issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCD) of face value of Rs 1,000 each. The object of the proposed issue is to raise funds for various financing activities, to repay the company's existing loans and business operations, etc, top company officials said.

"Secured NCDs are a good investment option in the current market scenario as it gives investors the opportunity to lock their money for longer period in a falling interest rate scenario. Public issue of NCDs will diversify the investor base in bond market, which is extremely important for making the bond market more vibrant. Srei always believes in living up to the trust and interest of its stakeholders and investors," said Sanjeev Kumar, senior VP and head–resource mobilisation, Srei.

The issue will open on January 3, 2017 and will close on January 20, 2017, with an option of early closure.

ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com

