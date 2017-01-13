SpiceJet inks Rs 55,000 cr deal with Boeing to buy 100 jets

Low-cost airline SpiceJet is learnt to have concluded a deal with aircraft manufacturer Boeing to purchase 90-100 jets worth about Rs 55,000 crore at list prices.



The airline had been negotiating with the planemaker for quite some time now as it is expanding its fleet and network to tap the growing air travel demand.



On the back of double-digit air traffic growth witnessed over the past two years, the domestic airlines have accelerated fleet induction plan. While largest local carrier IndiGo has already placed record order to purchase 250 A320 Neos, Wadia group-owned GoAir this week announced to firm up the deal for another 72 aircraft.



Sydney-based Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) expects Indian carriers to add as many as 60-65 narrow-body aircraft in FY18. As more and more towns come on the country's aviation map and government pushes for regional connectivity, the airlines are set to induct 10-12 smaller planes also in the next fiscal.



The lower jet fuel price has helped most of the carriers post record profits and aggressively expand their operations. SpiceJet has also made most of it ever since the carrier saw its revival two years ago under the leadership of Ajay Singh.



As it was battling for its survival, Singh, who earlier co-founded the airline, came back at the helm acquiring the entire 60 per cent stake from its then promoter – Marans of the Sun Group. SpiceJet has since made a turnaround reporting net pr­ofits for 7 straight quarters.



The carrier has nearly doubled its fleet since December, 2014, when it virtually collapsed with leasing firms re-possessing their aircraft due to payment dues.



It operates a fleet of 47 aircraft in its fleet comprising 29 Boeing 737s and 18 Bombardier Q400s. In its fresh order, the airline is understood to have opted for more narrow-body aircraft, B-737 family, to take advantage of single fleet type. Sou­rces said it may go for B787 Dreamliner too but that wo­uld be an option.



An airline spokesperson refused to react on aircraft-type details.



As starting price of a B737 family aircraft is about $90 million (as per 2016 price list), the anticipated order value of SpiceJet could be about Rs 55,000 crore at current exchange rates.



Low-cost airline have fuelled the growth of local aviation market. The three main carriers IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir control over 60 per cent market. With huge delivery scheduled over next few years their share is expected to further go up.



“With LCCs taking delivery of the clear majority of narrow body aircraft coming into the market (an estimated 50 out of 65 inductions), their share of the domestic market is expected to rise from around 65 per cent today to reach 75-80 per cent within two years,” CAPA said in its FY18 outlook for Indian aviation.



