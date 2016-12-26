Special session on GST likely if vexed issues are resolved

The Centre may consider calling a special session of Parliament to pass the supporting bills for the rollout of goods and services tax (GST) from April 1 next year, provided vexed issues are resolved in the next GST Council meeting.



Instead of waiting for the Budget session, the government may call the special session, specifically for taking up the GST bills – central GST (CGST), integrated GST (IGST) and the third with regard to compensating states for revenue loss in the new tax regime.



"If the remaining issues are resolved in the next GST Council meeting, the government may consider calling a special session of Parliament to pass the three supporting legislations for GST," a senior official told Financial Chronicle.



The GST Council meet last week had failed to resolve differences between the Centre and the states over the contentious issues of dual control and cross-empowerment. It will again try to evolve a consensus over the two issues when it meets on January 3-4.



The official said that calling the special session was a possibility and was discussed during the GST Council meeting last Friday. He, however, emphasised that this is not yet a proposal and was only in the "realm of discussion".



The official, who did not wish to be named, had attended the two-day GST Council meeting last week.



While there have also been talks of advancing the budget session to take up the GST bills, experts believe calling the special session will not lead to clutter with other legislative works. They believe the earlier legislations are cleared the better it is as it will give the industry more time to prepare.



"Each and every day counts actually. If the government calls the special session for GST, the industry will get some more time, “said Bipin Sapra, partner (indirect tax), EY India. “It will get at least 10-15 days more to prepare which will help a lot, he added.



The industry has been lobbying for at least three months time from the date of notifying the new structure to align their processes.



There is constitutional compulsion to roll out GST by September 16, 2017 failing which states will lose right to collect indirect taxes. The Centre has accorded top priority to this reform.



It may be noted that finance minister Arun Jaitley has still not lost his hope on meeting April 1 deadline. He has said that he would like to implement the biggest indirect tax reform as per the appointed date. "I am trying my best to do that…left to myself I would like to do that," Jaitley had said when asked if the April 1 would be met. He was speaking to reporters after the conclusion of seventh meeting of the GST Council, which he chairs.



The Centre has all along exuded confidence that April 1 deadline could be met in spite of the odds with the latest being demonetisation which has been used by some states to demand reassessment of compensation.



