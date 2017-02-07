Spear Logistics to invest Rs 300 cr over three years

Spear Logistics, a subsidiary of the French firm FM Logistic, a major player in warehousing, transportation and co-packaging business, is investing Rs 300 crore over the next three years and targetting over Rs 270 crore sales turnover in three years in Asia’s third biggest economy.



The Pune-headquartered firm, operating in the contract logistics segment offering long-term inventory and warehousing management business, clocked revenues of Rs 134 crore last fiscal, a year-on-year growth of 35 per cent. It was over five times since the 2009 fiscal.



“We are in the country for a long haul. India is the fourth largest country for the parent company in terms of business volume movement. We want to aggressively tap this growth by investing about Rs 300 crore to expand our footprint across the country over the next three years,” Jean-Christophe Machet, president and CEO at FM Logistic, France, told Financial Chronicle.



Russia ranks first, followed by France and Poland in terms of business volume movement for the Paris-based, family-owned, 50-year-old firm, which grossed Rs 7,700 crore (1.066b euro) in revenues in 2015 fiscal, a growth of 10 per cent.



Machet said the Indian logistics market is at the dawn of an unprecedented move to reorganisation and consolidation led by the new tax harmonisation law for products and services (GST) and by the swift development of e-commerce.



This provides a real launch pad and an extraordinary growth opportunity for FM Logistic, Machet said. Spear Logistics has been growing 15-20 per cent annually, he added.



“Our growth strategy in India is to build and develop 250,000 sq ft multi-customer warehousing facilities across the country, to be closer to our growing clients and to be closer to the markets,” Machet said.



The firm would build its first 250,000 sq ft multi-customer warehousing facility in Mumbai, which would be commercially operational in July. “The second similar warehousing facility will come up in Delhi within a year to cater to the northern market,” Machet said.



He said the similar size multi-customer warehousing facilities are also in the pipeline to be built in cities such as Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Nagpur and others over the next three years.



Spear Logistics, set up in 2001, is the third largest logistics firm in the country in the organised sector after DHL and TVS Logistics. The other big firms are Mahindra Logistics and Future Supply.



Spear Logistics is at present managing 75 warehouses (2.9 million sq ft) across 26 cities in 12 states with over 3,000 employees.



“We will take the tally of warehouses to 100 over the next one year,” Machet said.



He said at present 85 per cent of the revenues came from warehousing logistics and the balance 15 per cent from transportation. “Over the next three years, transportation revenues will increase to 30 per cent and warehousing logistics to 70 per cent,” Machet said, adding that the strategy was to be closer to the customers. He said the company would also increase its head count to about 5,000 over the next three years from the present 3,000.



The contract logistics industry in the country is pegged around $ billion and the organised players in the segment are growing at 15-20 per cent annually.



michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com



